Motorcycle-borne trio steals bags of T.N. pilgrims from moving bus near Gujarat, videos go viral

June 09, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Videos of a motorcycle-borne trio stealing bags from a moving bus in which pilgrims from Coimbatore to Gujarat travelled have gone viral on social media.

The theft of around 10 bags that were stacked on the roof of the bus and covered with tarpaulin came to light when the bus reached a hotel in Gujarat around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

What astonished the crew of the bus from Perundurai in Erode district and pilgrims from places in and around Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district was the daredevil act by the three youths, who chased the bus plying at 80 to 90 kmph speed and one of them climbed atop the bus from the two-wheeler. The theft was captured by the rear view camera of the bus.

Visuals captured by the camera showed the men following the bus on a deserted road around 2.10 a.m. on Wednesday. As the motorcycle came close to the bus, one of them climbed the bus by holding the ladder on the rear side at 2.12 a.m. The youth threw around 10 bags onto the road and got back to the two-wheeler with the precision of a bike stunter at 2.20 a.m.

According to one of the passengers, the highway theft happened when they were heading to Gujarat after visiting some religious places including Varanasi. It is learnt that around ₹25,000, which were kept by some pilgrims in their bags along with clothes, was lost. Details of other valuables in the baggage were not available as the pilgrims are yet to complete their 18-day trip that started on May 28.