Motorbike rally to raise awareness on hepatitis held

Apollo Hospitals on Sunday organised a bike rally ‘Hepa Ride’ to raise awareness on hepatitis. Team ProSpeed and the Women’s Motorsports Club partnered with the hospital for the event. Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya flagged off the rally, which saw 100 bikers riding from Greams Road in Thousand Lights to Apollo Specialty Hospitals in Vanagaram.

Approximately 3% to 4% of the population has hepatitis B, while 0.5-1.5% carry the hepatitis C virus in India. These infections spread through blood and body fluids and often go undiagnosed until severe liver damage occurred.

N. Murugan, senior consultant hepatologist at the hospital, said: “Hepatitis B and C remain a significant health challenge, yet they are preventable and treatable with timely action. Our aim is to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources to get tested and treated.” He hoped initiatives such as ‘Hepa Ride’ would encourage more people to be proactive in taking care of their health.

