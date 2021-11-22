Motor Vehicle Inspector in Karur dies after being knocked down by speeding vehicle

The 57-year-old, N. Kanagaraj, apparently came on to the centre of the road to stop a speeding vehicle which reportedly knocked him down and sped away; police are attempting to trace the vehicle

A 57-year-old motor vehicle inspector serving in neighbouring Karur district died after being reportedly knocked down by a speeding vehicle at Vengakalpatti in Karur district on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as N. Kanagaraj, who was attached to the Flying Squad. Police sources said Kanagaraj came to Vengakalpatti in the morning to carry out vehicle checks beneath a bridge of the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway when the incident occurred.

Police said Kanagaraj apparently came on to the centre of the road to stop a speeding vehicle which reportedly knocked him down and sped away. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

Special teams have been formed to trace the vehicle that caused the accident. The Thanthonrimalai Police have registered a case under IPC sections including 304-A (causing death by negligence). Sources said the police teams were examining video footage generated from surveillance cameras installed at the highway toll plazas to identify the vehicle.

Police suspect that the vehicle that caused the accident was a maxi cab.