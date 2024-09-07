GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Spiritual’ event in Chennai schools: Motivational speaker Mahavishnu arrested following face off with visually-impaired teacher

The teacher strongly objected to Mr. Mahavishnu’s remarks based on Karma and rebirth at a government school programme meant for motivating students.

Updated - September 07, 2024 10:30 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Motivational speaker Mahavishnu. Photo: YouTube/@ParamporulFoundation

Motivational speaker Mahavishnu. Photo: YouTube/@ParamporulFoundation

A 'motivational' speaker who stoked controversy by his remarks on rebirth and for his brazen argument on 'sin and punya' with a differently-abled government school teacher was arrested on Saturday (September 7, 2024), police said.

Following a complaint from a member of an association committed to the welfare of the differently-abled people, he was arrested at the airport on his arrival from abroad.

Also read | Row over ‘spiritual’ event in T.N.: Fresh guidelines to be issued for programmes in schools, says CM Stalin

He was later produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, a police officer said adding provisions of relevant laws have been invoked against him.

The motivational speaker, Mahavishnu, is the founder of Paramporul Foundation and gives lectures and holds training programmes on yoga practices and meditation.

Days ago, the visually-impaired teacher, Shankar, strongly objected to remarks based on Karma and rebirth in a school programme meant for motivating students.

The founder of the foundation argued with the teacher over the issue and a video clip of his arguments, some of which appeared inappropriate and harsh, was widely shared in the social media.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, reacting to the arrest, said, 'law will do its duty' and added that the association for the differently-abled has alleged insult to them. While the minister had already thrown his weight behind the school teacher, BJP Tamil Nadu vice president Narayanan Tirupathi termed the arrest 'hasty' and said the action was expected.

In a post on 'X', the BJP leader said: "That is 'Dravida Model'. Unnecessarily the govt has created a tiger out of a cat."

Published - September 07, 2024 10:10 pm IST

Tamil Nadu / crime, law and justice

