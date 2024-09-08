Mother, two children allegedly poisoned in Arakkonam town

A 45-year-old woman and her two children were suspected to be poisoned in their house in Arakkonam town near Ranipet. Police said the deceased were identified as mother V. Meenakshi (45), an anganwadi worker, V. Pavitra (24) and V. Yuvanesh (20). They were residing in the town after they moved from their native Valarpuram village that comes under Arakkonam taluk. Police said K. Vijayan (50), who is absconding, was running a mechanic shop in Valarpuram village for many years before he migrated to Arakkonam town along with family members a few years ago. His wife Meenakshi continued to work as anganwadi worker in Valarpuram village with their two children employed in private firms in Arakkonam town. On Saturday, Meenkashi’s relative K. Sudha from Valarpuram tried her mobile phone but it was switched off. Mobile phones of other family members also were not reachable. As none of the phone numbers were reachable, Sudha along with a few relatives came to Meenkashi’s house and knocked at the door. However, no one opened it. Relatives alerted Arakkonam Town police and firefighters, who rushed to the spot. They broke open the door and found Meenakshi and her children lying unconscious. Immediately, they were shifted to Government Taluk Hospital in the town where doctors said they were dead on arrival. Bodies were sent for postmortem at Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore. A case has been registered. Initial inquiry revealed that police found plates of food that were left half-eaten in the house. Samples of food were also given for testing by the police. Based on orders of D.V. Kiran Shruthi, SP (Ranipet), special teams have been formed to nab Vijayan. CCTV camera footage along the route of his house and mechanic shed are also being analysed to trace him. A probe is underway. (Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available in TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)