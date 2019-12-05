Mother of two passes fitness test, recruited by Tangedco as gangman

P. Jothi had left behind her one-year-old child to take part in a physical fitness test conducted by the Tangedco here on Wednesday. At the end of the day, the 32-year-old from Indur in Dharmapuri was selected for the post of gangman/trainee, for Krishnagiri division.

This makes her the third woman to be selected across the State so far in the ongoing gangman/trainee selections. The other two were also from the Western region so far.

When The Hindu attempted calling her, Ms. Jothi’s husband Pushparaj answered the call.

‘Rushed back to feed’

“She had to rush back home to feed our baby. She has been crying the entire day. We had left behind our daughters with our mothers to come for the selection process,” said Mr. Pushparaj, a mason.

The couple has two daughters.

Mr. Pushparaj said Ms. Jothi was an ITI diploma holder and had passed her apprenticeship exams. She had applied for the job, and when the interview call came, she took it. Asked about the motivation for Ms. Jothi’s participation in a purportedly ‘risky’ job, he said he was equally thrilled that his wife’s selection also makes her among the few women selected for the post.

The physical fitness tests that commenced on November 25 is scheduled for completion on December 12.

According to the Tangedco, Krishnagiri subdivision, the documentation verification was conducted for 3,221 candidates.

As of date, 1,170 candidates appeared for the physical fitness test. Of these, 337 candidates were selected. Of the candidates that appeared so far, 61 were women and only one of them has qualified in the fitness test.

The physical fitness tests for the post of gangman is under way here at the Central office, Tangedco, 110/33-11 KV Sub Station, TNHB, from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.

According to the Tangedco, the tests are being held in a transparent manner and the proceedings are being videographed.