Mother of life convict seeks ordinary leave

The mother of Ravichandran, a life convict in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, filed a habeas corpus petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday, seeking a month-long ordinary leave for her son.

P. Rajeswari of Virudhunagar, in her petition, said her son had so far spent 27 years in prison, and was eligible for premature release. The State government had also passed a resolution to release all seven life convicts in the case.

Under such circumstances, as per Rule 20 of the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982, a prisoner could seek ordinary leave to make arrangements for the livelihood of his family and settlement of life after release, the petitioner said.

The petitioner added that a representation to this effect was made to the State, but was not considered. Therefore, the habeas corpus petition was filed seeking a direction to the prison authorities for grant of ordinary leave for one month.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi ordered notice to the State and adjourned hearing by four weeks.