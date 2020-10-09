Mother held for murder of infant in Villupuram

The 29-year-old woman told police that she was unhappy that her third child was also a girl

The Villupuram West Police on Thursday night arrested a 29-year-old woman on charges of murdering her three-month-old female baby by giving her milk laced with pesticide.

The incident occurred on August 28. Based on the post-mortem report, the police altered the case of suspicious death to murder and arrested the mother, S.Yasmin of Pappankulam, in Villupuram.

According to police, the couple, Sadiq Basha and Yasmin have a son and a daughter. The couple had another girl child three months ago. On August 28, the couple brought the baby in an unconscious state to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospita (VGMCH) where doctors pronounced the baby dead on arrival.

“During investigation we found something amiss and waited for the viscera report. We got the report on Thursday and it said that the baby died due to pesticide poisoning,” said a police officer.

Yasmin was arrested and she confessed to murdering the infant, police said. During enquiry, it was found that she was unhappy that the third child was also a girl. The couple was living in poverty and she decided to murder the infant.