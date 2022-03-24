Mother held for baby’s death

Palani Taluk police have solved the mystery behind the death of a five-month-old baby boy near here on Tuesday with the arrest of the baby’s mother.

The police said on Thursday that Maheswaran (30) and Latha (25) of Rasapuram married five years ago and had a three-year-old son. Five months back, Latha delivered a baby boy.

After the birth of the second child, frequent quarrels erupted between the couple. Latha was also suffering from various ailments. She consulted an astrologer, who reportedly told her that the second child was the reason for all the problems.

The police said she confessed to having killed the baby by dipping it in a canal in a bid to get rid of the problems. She was produced before a local court and sent to Nilakottai sub-jail.