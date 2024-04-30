Mother donates tissue to treat teen athlete’s ligament tear

April 30, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 14-year-old athlete’s mother donated her knee ligament to enable her daughter to continue her journey in sports.

V. Ganisha was practising javelin throw, when her knee buckled and she fell. “I was running with the javelin when I fell to the ground,” said the athlete, of her injury that occurred three years ago.

The teen, from Thanjavur, was training to become a sportsperson. Her father, Vellaiappa, is a casual labourer and her mother Parimala, a homemaker.

Ms. Ganisha underwent physiotherapy and continued her practice. But the pain was excruciating, and her knee buckled, forcing her to give up the sport.

A casual inquiry at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu led her to G. Leonard Ponraj, who is a consulting sports surgeon for SDAT.

Dr. Leonard, a professor of arthroscopy, who specialises in treating shoulder and knee injury at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital here, examined her and found that she had sustained tears to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), besides both the meniscus in her left knee.

He decided to reconstruct her ACL and repair the torn meniscus. “I could either go for auto graft by taking a tissue from the patient’s own body or opt for allograft, which is tissue taken from cadavers.” The other option was grafting the tissue from a living donor.

“The unique feature of this surgery is that the tissue for the ACL reconstruction cannot be taken from the patient, as she is only 14 and her tissues will not be mature,” he said.

Also, allografts do not last many years. Considering that Ms. Ganisha could have a long career in sports, he opted for a living donor. The ACL requires matching and that is possible only with biological parents. “We chose to harvest the graft from the mother as she is only 42 years and her father is 62 years of age,” Dr. Leonard said.

The medial and lateral meniscus were repaired in a keyhole procedure, through a 5mm hole, he explained.

Ms. Ganisha, who underwent the procedure on Tuesday would be on her feet on Wednesday and will start rehabilitation from May 3, he added.

“She will be fit to return to the sport in the spring of 2025,” he said.

