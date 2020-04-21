Mother and baby admitted to isolation ward in Villupuram

Two patients including a seven-month-old baby, have been admitted to the isolation ward at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to official sources, the baby’s father, hailing from Tindivanam, had returned from Delhi and was under home quarantine after his test results came negative. However, his wife and child developed symptoms and were admitted to the isolation ward in the VGMCH. Their throat swabs have been taken and the results are awaited.