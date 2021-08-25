Mother among seven booked for sale of two children
Mukkoodal police are on the lookout for seven persons in connection with sale of two children. The accused include the mother of the children.
The police said a pregnant woman, R. Devi, 27, of Tirupur district, came to the house of her relative Viyagammal Mary in Mayilappapuram near Mukkoodal in March along with her two-year-old daughter after her husband deserted her.
Since she feared that she could not raise the children without a considerable income, she reportedly discussed with Viyagammal the idea of selling the children. After selling the two-year-old daughter to a childless couple from the same area, Devi, who gave birth to a female baby again in a hospital in Surandai in Tenkasi district five days ago, sold the newborn to a couple from Veerakeralampudhur in Tenkasi district.
As Mukkoodal police came to know of the sale of the children for about ₹2 lakh, they alerted District Child Protection Unit (DCPU). Subsequently, the children were rescued on Tuesday. The children were handed over to ‘Saranalayam’, a child reception centre in Tirunelveli Junction.
Based on the complaint from the DCPU, Mukkoodal police have registered case against seven persons, including Devi, who are absconding.