‘Most Tamil Nadu students studying in Manipur unwilling to return’, says govt.

May 09, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many students from Tamil Nadu, who are pursuing medical and other educational programmes in violence-hit Manipur, have expressed their unwillingness to return now when contacted to rescue them, the Tamil Nadu Government said on May 9.

However, it has arranged for flight tickets for five medical students, who wished to return to TN, it said. The five — two from Tiruvallur district and one each from Cuddalore, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts — would arrive in Chennai airport tonight.

“Students pursuing medicine have said they were safe in their college hostels and have been preparing for ttheir college examinations and that they were not willing to return to Tamil Nadu now,” an official release said.

An official release issued by the Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday said, “Tamils living in Manipur were caught in an insecure situation due to the unusual circumstances in Manipur.”

Following instructions from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on May 5, officials from the Public (Rehabilitation) Department, contacted students from TN pursuing medical education in Manipur and arrangements were made to ensure the supply of drinking water, food and other requirements in coordination with officials of Manipur Government and Manipur Tamil Sangam.

The five students, who were willing to return to Tamil Nadu will arrive in Chennai airport on May 9 night and arrangements have been made for them to reach their native places, the release said.

“Steps are being taken by the Tamil Nadu Government through Manipur Government and representatives of Tamil Sangam to ensure the safety of Tamils living in Moreh over the past 50 years,” the release added.