Most people are indecisive about vaccination: survey

Psychologists say they can be persuaded using cognitive therapy

A survey on hesitation to take COVID-19 vaccine has suggested that cognitive and behavioural therapy could improve compliance.

It was conducted by professors and research scholars in the Department of Psychology in the University of Madras.

As many as 559 persons from among the 707 who participated in the online survey in the 18-45 years age group were not vaccinated. They also exhibited hesitancy in getting vaccinated, said S. Sasikala, assistant professor and one of the authors of the survey.

Among the participants, 140 were frontline workers who had been already vaccinated. This group was eliminated from the survey.

Among the non-vaccinated group, 20% were ready but the rest exhibited moderate to high level of hesitancy. They cited several reasons for their hesitancy. While some said they were waiting for a more effective vaccine, others expressed concern over negative information about vaccines. Fear of side effects, lack of availability of the vaccines and the view that vaccine is not a complete cure or remedy were the other reasons.

While 20% of the respondents were totally unwilling to get vaccinated, 60% were undecided and confused, the survey found. Another 20% were willing to be vaccinated if vaccines were made available to them.

The survey concluded that if mental health professionals could intervene and work with the healthcare professionals behavioural changes could occur. “We have certain techniques to eliminate fear by giving the basic information . We are already doing such intervention by telling them that vaccine will protect them and their families. We bring in cognitive and behavioural changes in the people. We work on their negative thoughts and ensure a change in their behaviour. We are already doing this to ensure compliance with wearing masks,” Ms. Sasikala said.

The study was led by S. Karunanidhi, emeritus professor in the department. “The survey was scientific. We were surprised to get five different reasons for refusing vaccines. In this case, emotion is involved. We are dealing with fear. Rational emotive therapy and cognitive restructuring can alleviate fear. We imagine too many adverse consequences. It is similar to the anxiety a student experiences before the exam. It dissipates when he receives the question paper. People imagine the worst about vaccination. While 20% are willing, 60% are undecided and another 20% are extremely anxious. The study shows that a majority can be persuaded by explaining directly to them,” he said.