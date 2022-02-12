Most of DMK’s promises remain only on paper, says Annamalai

BJP State president terms the DMK government inept

BJP State president terms the DMK government inept

The DMK has miserably failed in implementing its election promises, BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Saturday.

The DMK is ruling the State by only spreading lies about different issues, he alleged, while campaigning for the BJP candidates contesting in the Tiruchi Corporation wards for the urban local bodies elections.

Terming the DMK government inept, he said it could not even distribute the 21 items in the Pongal gift hampers properly. Alleging massive corruption in the procurement of items for the gift hampers, Mr. Annamalai said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had not taken any action. The Chief Minister’s statement that action would be taken against the suppliers was just “eye-wash”.

On the NEET issue, he said Mr. Stalin had written to 12 Chief Ministers. However, there was no reply from even one. It was because of NEET that rural students could get admission to medical colleges.

The Centre did not give permission to open new private medical colleges in the State this year. Instead Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened 11 government medical colleges in the State.

Canvassing for the party candidates in Karur, Mr. Annamalai said the DMK had given over 500 promises but most of them remain only on paper. The party had hoodwinked the voters by promising that it would give ₹1,000 a month to housewives. Over eight months had gone by since the Chief Minister assumed office, but he continues to maintain silence on the promises.

The voters would not be hoodwinked again, he said.