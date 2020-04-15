Mortality rate in T.N. now at 1.1%: Minister

Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.1%, according to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.
“Till Tuesday, the mortality rate was 0.9% in the State. With two more deaths on Wednesday, the mortality rate is 1.1%,” he told reporters on Wednesday. As of today, 14 patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have died in the State.
He said the State had issued a G.O. for clinical management of patients, based on WHO guidelines laid down by the World Health Organisation, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and advisory from the AIIMS, New Delhi. “The Union Health Ministry has appreciated our clinical management approach during reviews. It has helped in keeping the mortality rate low,” the Minister added.
