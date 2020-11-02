Mortal remains of Doraikkannu laid to rest

Deputy Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam and State Ministers paying homage to the portrait of Agriculture Minister R. Duraikannu at Rajagiri village near Papanasam in Thanjavur district on Sunday.

CHENNAI/Tiruchi

02 November 2020 02:31 IST

PM, CM, Governor and leaders condole his demise

Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu, who died battling COVID-19-related complications on Saturday night at a private hospital in Chennai, was laid to rest in a coconut grove, in Vanniyadi, near his native village Rajagiri in Thanjavur district, with State honours, on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, several Ministers and AIADMK deputy coordinator K.P. Munusamy paid their respects by placing wreaths to the portrait of the late Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the late Minister.

“Saddened by the demise. He made noteworthy efforts to serve the society and empower farmers. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour,” Mr. Modi said.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said: “His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu, and, particularly, to AIADMK.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said Doraikkannu’s death was a huge loss not just to the late Minister’s family, but also to him, the AIADMK and Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister said the late Minister had earned the goodwill of the people.

In a joint statement, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami recalled the late Minister’s contributions to the party. The Chief Minister and other Ministers visited the private hospital in Alwarpet to pay floral tributes.

DMK president M.K. Stalin termed his death a great loss for AIADMK. “In the Assembly, he was always courteous while presenting his replies on demands for grants for his Department, and while responding to questions,” Mr. Stalin said.

“He had a lot of respect and affection towards me,” PMK founder S. Ramadoss said. TNCC president K.S. Alagiri termed the Minister’s death an irrevocable loss. “Doraikkannu was known for his simplicity,” said MDMK chief Vaiko.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, DK president K. Veeramani, VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, BJP State president L. Murugan, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan and TMC leader G.K. Vasan also extended their condolences.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan was on Sunday given the additional portfolio of agriculture.