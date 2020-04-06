More unorganised sector workers to get cash aid

Members of many welfare boards for the unorganised sector workers will be eligible to receive the special cash assistance of ₹1,000 announced by the state government in view of the economic hardships posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Earlier, the government had announced cash aid for members of the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board and Unorganised Drivers Welfare Board.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, the assistance would also be given to members of the Hair Dressers Welfare Board, Washermen Welfare Board, Palm Tree Workers Welfare Board, Handicraft Workers Welfare Board, Handloom and Handloom Silk Weaving Workers Welfare Board, Footwear and Leather Goods Manufactory and Tannery Workers Welfare Board, Artists Welfare Board, Goldsmiths Welfare Board, Pottery Workers Welfare Board, Domestic Workers Welfare Board, Power Loom Weaving Workers Welfare Board, and Tamil Nadu Cooking Food Workers Welfare Board.

When asked about workers, who were not members of these Boards, he said it was not possible to identify beneficiaries otherwise. The government could disburse financial support only through these labour welfare boards.

The Chief Minister also clarified that the cash assistance to households was restricted to those holding ‘rice family cards’.

On complaints that ₹1,000 was not adequate aid, he said the government’s revenue had fallen since industries were affected. “It is an emergency now. Whatever funds are available, the government is sharing it with the people,” he contended.

He ruled out waiving electricity bills, as the Electricity Department incurred a loss of about ₹1,300 crore a month.

Mr. Palaniswami said the Centre has sanctioned ₹500 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in the first phase for battling the situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak and more funds was expected.