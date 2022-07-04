More trades to be brought under licence net by The Greater Chennai Corporation
Public consultations will be held with traders regarding the recommendations to increase their own source of revenue.
The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to start identifying more trades for including them in the trade licence net.
The work will be carried out from July to November. Public consultations will be held with traders regarding the recommendations to increase their own source of revenue.
The civic body has been issuing licence for more than 575 different kinds of trades for business in the city. Many trades have been operating without proper licence. After regulations and increase in the number of trades, the civic body would get additional revenue from trade licences, the officials said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.