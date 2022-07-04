More trades to be brought under licence net by The Greater Chennai Corporation

Special Correspondent July 04, 2022 05:16 IST

Public consultations will be held with traders regarding the recommendations to increase their own source of revenue.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to start identifying more trades for including them in the trade licence net. The work will be carried out from July to November. Public consultations will be held with traders regarding the recommendations to increase their own source of revenue. The civic body has been issuing licence for more than 575 different kinds of trades for business in the city. Many trades have been operating without proper licence. After regulations and increase in the number of trades, the civic body would get additional revenue from trade licences, the officials said.



