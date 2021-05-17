More time to pay vehicle tax

CHENNAI

17 May 2021 23:25 IST

The decision is expected to benefit 15 lakh vehicles

The State government on Monday extended the last date for payment of transport vehicles tax without penalty up to June 30, instead of May 14 for the first quarter (April 1 to June 30) in view of COVID-19. This is expected to benefit over 15 lakh vehicles owners across the State.

The government’s decision followed a representation from Tamil Nadu All Omni Bus Owners and Operators Association, who sought extension of grace period for the payment of tax for the first quarter without penalty up to June 30. Many other representations were also received in this connection.

