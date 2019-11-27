More time to convert sugar cards into rice cards

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the deadline for ration cardholders to convert their sugar cards into rice cards. The revised deadline is November 29.
In an official press release, Food Minister R. Kamaraj said the government had decided to extend the deadline after receiving representations for the same.
Currently, there are over 10.19 lakh sugar ration cards under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Tamil Nadu.
Visit website Cardholders could convert their sugar cards into rice cards by visiting www.tnpds.gov.in or contacting the officials concerned in the Civil Supplies Department, the press release said.
The deadline will not be extended further, it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.