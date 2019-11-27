Tamil Nadu

More time to convert sugar cards into rice cards

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the deadline for ration cardholders to convert their sugar cards into rice cards. The revised deadline is November 29.

In an official press release, Food Minister R. Kamaraj said the government had decided to extend the deadline after receiving representations for the same.

Currently, there are over 10.19 lakh sugar ration cards under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Tamil Nadu.

Visit website Cardholders could convert their sugar cards into rice cards by visiting www.tnpds.gov.in or contacting the officials concerned in the Civil Supplies Department, the press release said.

The deadline will not be extended further, it added.

