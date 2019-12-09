Tamil Nadu

More than one tonne of ration rice seized

The Civil Supplies police arrested a car driver and seized more than one tonne ration rice from a car near Natrampalli on Saturday.

Police sources said that a team was conducting a vehicle check up near Dhamalerimuthur and when they saw a car moving towards Pachur-Kuppam Road, they grew suspicious.

They gave a chase to the car, which toppled after hitting a road divider. Police rescued the driver who later was identified as Ranjith (34) of Dhamalerimuthur.

After a thorough check police found that 27 small bags of ration rice were stacked in the vehicle. The total quantity of the rice was put at 1.10 ton. Police arrested Ranjith, he told them that he transported the rice to be sold in Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh.

