More than one tonne of ration rice seized

The Civil Supplies police arrested a car driver and seized more than one tonne ration rice from a car near Natrampalli on Saturday.
Police sources said that a team was conducting a vehicle check up near Dhamalerimuthur and when they saw a car moving towards Pachur-Kuppam Road, they grew suspicious.
They gave a chase to the car, which toppled after hitting a road divider. Police rescued the driver who later was identified as Ranjith (34) of Dhamalerimuthur.
After a thorough check police found that 27 small bags of ration rice were stacked in the vehicle. The total quantity of the rice was put at 1.10 ton. Police arrested Ranjith, he told them that he transported the rice to be sold in Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.