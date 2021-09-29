Tamil Nadu

More than 7,000 bottles of IMFL seized

In a major haul, a special team of the Kottakuppam police seized 7,200 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) smuggled from Puducherry and arrested two persons in this connection. The arrested were identified as M. Praveen, 24 of Madagadipet and G. Rajkumar, 24 of Kalitheerthankuppam in Puducherry.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was conducting vehicle checks at Pallithennal village on Tuesday night when it intercepted a pick up van from Puducherry. Police said that about 150 carton boxes containing 7,200 bottles of IMFL from Puducherry were found concealed in the vehicle. The duo was arrested and remanded to custody. A case has been registered.


