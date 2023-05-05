More than 50 detained for opposing screening of  The Kerala Story in Coimbatore 

May 05, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police detained more than 50 persons who staged a protest against the screening of the movie The Kerala Story in Coimbatore on Friday, May 5.

A senior official said that members of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) were detained and removed, as they tried to enter the compound of the Brookefields Mall to stage a protest, around noon.

The police have been screening members of the public who came to the mall, from Friday morning onwards, and checked the bags of all visitors.

The official said that a police force has been deployed at two more malls in the city, Prozone and Fun Republic, in view of possible protests against the movie.

Police screening visitors at the Brookefields Mall in #Coimbatore in view of protests announced against the screening of the movie #TheKeralaStory on Friday. 📽: @peri_periasamy / @THChennaipic.twitter.com/Isz02U9SLE — Periasamy M (@peri_periasamy) May 5, 2023

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has announced that it will stage a protest against the screening of the movie in Coimbatore on Friday evening.