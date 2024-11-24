More than 2,500 buses procured since 2021: T.N. govt.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said that since 2021, more than 2,500 new buses had been procured.

An official statement, highlighting the achievements of the Transport Department, said that steps were taken to procure 8,682 new buses after 2021. So far, 2,578 buses had been procured. A total of 570.86 crore trips were made by women in the State till October 31 under the free bus travel scheme, it noted.

In the fiscal years of 2022-23 and 2023-24, funds were allocated to upgrade 1,500 old buses. So far 1,310 buses have been renovated, it added. About 7,997 workers have received retirement benefits to the tune of ₹2,026 crore, it further said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.