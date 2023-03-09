More than 20 persons injured in a bus accident in Tiruvannamalai

March 09, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

More than 20 passengers were injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus fell into a pit on the service lane of the Tindivanam Main Road at Sammandanur village near Tiruvannamalai town on Thursday.

The bus, with 55 passengers, was heading towards Tiruvannamalai town. Around 3. 30 p.m., when a motorist S. Velaiyudam, 56, suddenly entered the Tindivanam Main Road from the service road, the bus driver Murugan steered the vehicle to the right to avoid hitting Velaiyudam.

In the process, he lost control of the bus and the vehicle fell into a nearby pit on the service lane of the stretch.

“Ten passengers sustained serious injuries. Velaiyudam’s legs got fractured. All injured persons have been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital in Tiruvannamalai town,” police said.

An alert was given to the Kil Pennathur police. Residents and passers-by helped to shift the injured passengers to hospital.

The police have registered a case.