More than 125 pulse polio mobile camps held in Thoothukudi

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan administers polio drops to a child in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Close to 1.34 lakh children in Thoothukudi district joined the pulse polio immunisation camp conducted across 1,222 centres on Sunday.

Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan launched the programme at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. A total of 5,379 ground staff and a large number of volunteers from service organisations, NGOs and Rotarians supported the initiative by coordinating with officials from the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare.

The officials said they had organised 128 mobile camps at bus stands, railway stations and other market places to ensure 100% coverage.