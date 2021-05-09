More testing centres for Chennai, says Minister

Centres of alternative systems of medicine opened in 12 districts

The Medical Department on Sunday reopened a siddha clinic to treat COVID-19 patients at the Dr. Ambedkar Arts and Science College in Vyasarpadi.

The centre has 240 beds, of which 195 are occupied. Patients with mild infection are being treated here.

Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian, who commissioned the clinic, said centres to provide care through alternative systems of medicine would be opened in Dharmapur, Theni, Namakkal. Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Tenkasi, Madurai, Dindigul, Ranipet, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam.

People with mild infection will be treated at the centres. During the pandemic’s first wave, 2,290 people with mild infection were treated at these centres, he said.

A 70-bed centre offering treatment through alternate systems of medicine has also been opened at A.M. Jain College.

As many as 1,410 persons are currently employed to provide treatment through the alternate systems.

Containing spread

As part of containment efforts, 11,800 employees from the Greater Chennai Corporation are conducting door-to-door surveillance, he said, adding that he had been personally inspecting their work.

It has also been proposed to increase the number of testing centres from 21 to 30, the Minister said. Senior officials accompanied the Minister.