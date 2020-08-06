More teams for processing e-pass applications, says CM

Dindigul

06 August 2020 23:57 IST

Time taken for issuing them will come down: Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said more teams will be assigned for processing e-pass applications for inter and intra-State vehicular movement during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

There have been complaints about e-pass applications being randomly rejected, affecting the movement of people.

Mr. Palaniswami said in Dindigul that more teams would be assigned for processing the e-pass applications. He assured the applicants that the time taken for issuance of the passes would be reduced.

Round-the-clock work

On the COVID-19 front, he said the government had been working round-the-clock since the pandemic surfaced in the State in March.

The government had no issues with regard to spending money for tackling COVID-19 as the welfare of the people was important.

The bed strength too, in hospitals across the State, were enough and there was no need for any apprehension, Mr. Palaniswami clarified.

‘Self-discipline is key’

He reiterated that self-discipline would in all probability not only break the virus chain, but also make the State free of the infection.

Hence, keeping this in mind, the people’s role was very crucial, he said, adding that the government would continue to provide help to the masses.

In Dindigul, the COVID-19 pandemic had started to witness a declining trend, he added.

He appreciated frontline workers, paramedical teams, teachers, revenue officials and doctors for their selfless service to the needy in this hour of crisis.