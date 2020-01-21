More suspects under police radar for sharingchild pornography

More social media users have come under the police scanner for allegedly sharing pornographic content involving children in Coimbatore.

The social media cell of the Coimbatore police recently received 40 IP (Internet Protocol) addresses from the police headquarters in Chennai for further verification.

Sources in the social media cell and the cyber cell said the IP addresses were of devices like mobile phones, tablets and personal computers used by suspects to download, upload or circulate child pornographic content on social media.

The cyber cell had traced the locations of some of the 40 IP addresses to Erode and shared the information with the police there. The other IP addresses were said to have originated from Coimbatore.

Sources said that these 40 IP addresses were in addition to another set of about 40 IP addresses received in December.

A senior police officer privy to the operation said the National Crime Records Bureau had been sharing information on such IP addresses with all the States for further action. The Coimbatore rural police has already tracked two offenders from the first batch of suspect IP addresses, and arrested two persons who had circulated child pornography through Facebook.