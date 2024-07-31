More students availing of T.N. government’s scholarship to study in Central institutes

The number of students from Backward Classes (BC), Most Backward Classes (MBC) and Religious Minority Communities availing of the State government’s scholarship to study in IITs, IIMs, NITs, IIITs and Central Universities has been on the rise over the past few years.

According to official sources, the comprehensive scholarship was introduced to promote educational inclusivity by addressing financial barriers of students from BC, MBC and religious minority communities from Tamil Nadu pursuing higher education at IITs, IIMs, IIITs, NITs and other Central Universities.

Students whose parental income is less than ₹2.5 lakh per annum can avail a maximum of ₹2,00,000 every year towards tuition fees, special fees, and examination fees as prescribed by the educational institutions. If the amount to be paid by the student is less than ₹2,00,000, only the actual amount will be disbursed.

According to the data from the Commissionerate of Backward Classes Welfare, the number of students availing the scholarship has increased in the last few years. Scholarships to the tune of ₹4.50 crore had been disbursed to 715 students who pursued higher education in Central Institutes in 2023-24. The number of beneficiaries was 558 in 2022-23, 339 in 2021-22, and 213 in 2020-21.

Speaking to The Hindu, M. Thoufeek Ahmed, a beneficiary from Villupuram district who is pursuing post-graduation in IIT Kharagpur, said he got to know about the scholarship from a senior and submitted an application online. He said, “The process was simple and the assistance helped me to overcome financial barriers in pursuing my higher education.” C.K. Gangadhar, another beneficiary from Coimbatore district, who is studying MBA at IIT Madras said some of his friends exposed him to this scholarship. He said the scholarship helped many financially deprived students.

T.N. Venkatesh, Commissioner, Backward Classes Welfare Department, said the scholarship programme is a game changer for students from BC, MBC and religious minority communities. He said the department had conducted several programmes in each district to create awareness among school and college students about various schemes and scholarships of the State government. Further, he urged the students to come forward and avail of the scholarship as the State government is willing to provide financial assistance to more students. The department has planned to expand the scheme to at least 1,000 students this year.

