More stipend for trainees in temples

CHENNAI

25 December 2021 00:46 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a scheme to provide an increased stipend of ₹3,000 to students undergoing training to become temple archakas, odhuvars and musicians, over the ₹1,000 given earlier.

Mr. Stalin provided the amount to 18 students on Friday. Students training at the Palani Dhandayudhapani Swami temple and Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore, Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai, Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai will benefit from the increase in stipend, the Government said in a press release.

Mr. Stalin also launched welfare measures of the Agricultural Engineering Department, totalling ₹9.24 crore. Under the scheme, 672 farmers will be provided with value-adding equipment for farm produce.

He also gave away appointment orders to children of 87 staff of the Agriculture Department on compassionate grounds.