More space for MSMEs, new industrial estates to be established, says Minister

April 07, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government will create multi-storey plug-and-play factory space for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Chennai, Hosur and Madurai at a cost of ₹223.88 crore.

“Ready-built space of 2.83 lakh square feet will be created that can generate employment opportunity for 3,150 persons. These facilities will be created by Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Limited (TANSI) and Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (TANSIDCO),” Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan said in the Assembly on Thursday while tabling the demand for grants for his departments.

Five industrial estates will be established by TANSIDCO at Kothakottai in Pudukottai, Mullikolathur in Chengalpattu, Muthoor in Tirunelveli, Vaiyavoor in Kancheepuram, and Ayankollankondan in Virudhunagar. These estates would be established at a cost of ₹108 crore on 185 acres.

Mr. Anbarasan added that the minimum land area needed to receive 50% subsidy for private industrial estates would be reduced from 50 acres to 10 acres to encourage more micro industry associations to develop private industrial estates. “Special loan facilitation officers will be appointed at all District Industries Centres to help persons from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and persons with disabilities to liaison with banks in order to get loans easily,” he added.

Micro clusters would be established under the Micro Cluster Programme at a cost of ₹36 crore. Among them would be arecanut products cluster in Coimbatore, honey processing and pottery clusters in Vellore, wood carving clusters in Madurai and Kallakurichi, coffee powder processing cluster in Dindigul district, artificial silk garment cluster in Theni, embroidery cluster in Tenkasi, powerloom cluster in Dharmapuri and palmleaf cluster and women’s garment cluster in Sivagangai.

Mr. Anbarasan made a slew of announcements for the startups. He said new regional startup hubs would be established in Cuddalore, Hosur and Salem. A startup manufacturing centre would be established at Guindy to provide manufacturing facilities to startups. He said a startup assistance desk for Tamil Nadu-based Startups would be established in Dubai to help in fund-raising and marketing. The Minister said the allocation for the SC/ST Startup Fund would be increased from ₹30 crore to ₹50 crore in the current year (2023-24).