More research needed in Indian systems of medicine, says Telangana Governor

December 18, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Research would further popularise Indian systems of medicine in the world, said Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, at the valedictory of a three-day seminar on the subject, hosted at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu Chapter of the All India Ayurvedic Congress co-organised the event to promote Ayurveda. Dr. Tamilisai, also the Lt. Governor of Puducherry, called for a change in the mindset of the people by pointing out that some therapies that had been traditionally practised in the country were now gaining popularity in Western nations.

“Indian System of Medicine is referred to as alternate medicine, with allopathy being the primary system. This is wrong. It should be referred to as ‘Associated Medicine’ on a par with allopathy. Being an allopathy practitioner myself, I can vouch for its value, efficiency and greatness,” she said.

Institute chairman T.R. Paarivendhar, besides senior officials of the institution and over 800 doctors, students, researchers and experts, participated.