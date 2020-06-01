More relaxations as Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June-end

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 30, but announced significant relaxations from June 1 while splitting the State into eight zones for the purpose of resumption of public transport. Bus services (see page 2) will be resumed in a limited way from Monday except in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

Places of worship, the hill stations in the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud, malls, cinemas, amusement parks, beaches, auditoriums, resorts, lodges, zoos, museums and the like would remain closed for the public and tourists. No large congregations would be permitted and prohibitory orders would remain in force till the month-end. Educational institutions would not be reopened and Metro and EMU services would remain suspended.

No relaxations have been offered to COVID-19 containment zones.

While rental vehicles, taxis and autorickshaws would be allowed to ply with a limit of three and two passengers, respectively, from June 1, restaurants and tea shops would be permitted to offer dine-in services with 50% seating capacity from June 8, but without the use of air-conditioners.

Across Tamil Nadu, groceries and provision stores would be able to operate between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Showrooms, including textile and jewellery outlets, can function with 50% staff, and allow only five customers in at a time.

Sports complexes and stadia can be opened, but without spectators. Besides, the State has withdrawn its decision to “temporarily” increase bus fares by 50%.

For Chennai

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said that in the Greater Chennai Police limits, all private companies would be allowed to function with 50% staff; IT and ITeS firms can operate with company-provided transport at 20% strength, subject to a maximum of 40 persons. Barber shops, salons, spas and beauty parlours can operate without air-conditioning and in line with the standard operating procedures.

For the rest of T.N.

In non-containment areas outside Chennai, industries, IT and ITeS firms are allowed to operate with 100% staff. “However, work-from-home option is to be encouraged for 20% staff,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

All private establishments have been allowed to operate with 100% staff with the work-from-home option “encouraged to the extent possible”. “Tasmac (liquor outlets) and other shops can operate between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.,” the Chief Minister said. Besides, e-commerce firms will be permitted to deliver even non-essential commodities.

Mr. Palaniswami also announced that an honorarium of ₹2,500 would be given to each of the 33,000-odd ‘cleanliness workers’, working in the Greater Chennai Police limits.

As part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when people from crowded areas are moved from their habitation for quarantine within Greater Chennai Corporation limits, a financial assistance of ₹1,000 would be granted to them while leaving the camps.

Mr. Palaniswami also appealed to the people to extend cooperation to the anti-COVID-19 efforts being taken by the government by wearing masks while stepping out and in public places and maintain physical distancing.