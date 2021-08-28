More powers to PWD soon to check m-sand

CHENNAI

Department engineers can inspect, and act against units

The Public Works Department is set to be provided with more powers to inspect and curb sales of substandard quality m-sand in the market.

A government order to this effect is expected to be issued soon, based on the announcements made by Public Works Minister E.V. Velu in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The Minister said that steps would be taken to check the quality of the m-sand manufactured and sold by private players and control sales of poor quality m-sand.

According to the PWD policy note tabled in the Assembly, the technical assessment committee of the department approved the quality of m-sand or crushed stone sand, which is used as an alternative to river sand in construction work. Nearly 358 manufacturing units had been certified for m-sand quality based on the tests and regulations of the required machinery.

Sources in the PWD said the department was expected to be given more powers to inspect and take steps against manufacture of poor quality m-sand. The engineers of quality control wing would inspect the sites, test the samples for its quality. PWD may be provided the authority to seal the units and arrest the owners for selling poor quality material once the government order was in place.

This would help control unauthorised m-sand manufacturing units in the State and bring them under the ambit of quality certification, sources said. On an average, there was a demand for 25,000 loads of m-sand daily across the State.

An additional region in Coimbatore would be created for PWD by reconstituting Chennai and Madurai regions.

Circuit houses

Moreover, circuit houses/inspection bungalows would be built in the six new districts, including Chengalpattu and Tirupattur, at a cost of ₹42.30 crore, the Minister said.