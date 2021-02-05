More posters hailing Sasikala come up in Andipatti

The posters hail Ms. Sasikala, aide to former CM Jayalalithaa, as the future of Tamil Nadu, and appeal to her to lead the AIADMK towards a victory in the upcoming election

Posters hailing and welcoming V.K. Sasikala, close aide of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, were found in Andipatti Town, for the second time recently, on Friday.

At a time when the AIADMK high command is sacking functionaries supporting Ms. Sasikala, the posters that have come up again have shocked ruling partymen here.

The posters hailed Ms. Sasikala as the future of Tamil Nadu and appealed to her to lead the party towards a victory in the ensuing election. Apart from Jayalalithaa’s photo, the poster have the pictures of Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam and CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami printed in the name of Velmurugan of Andipatti taluk (Marikundu AIADMK Union).

Last week, the AIADMK coordinator and co-coordinator (the Deputy CM and CM) had sacked a functionary in Tirunelveli and this was followed by the similar removal of an office-bearer in Tiruchi. Senior party functionaries too had warned of dire consequences against those violating party discipline.

When the functionaries were told to behave themselves and follow the rules of the party, the fresh posters in Andipatti have become a talking point. A senior office-bearer of AIADMK in the district said that the party had information about the “people” behind such acts which were being done to create confusion and infuse bad blood. “We are solidly behind the CM and Depty CM,” he said.

AMMK functionaries in the district, who have been eagerly waiting to receive their leader Ms. Sasikala, who is to reach Chennai on February 8, said that there would be a lot of changes happening in the coming days. “Kindly wait and watch,” a senior party member said.