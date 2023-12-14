GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More politicians, industrialists donate to CMPRF

December 14, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Arun Mammen, vice chairman and managing director, MRF and Rahul Mammen Mappillai, managing director, MRF, donating to the CMPRF on Wednesday. Special Arrangement

Donations being made to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) continued on Wednesday with more politicians and industrialists meeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and making their contributions, following Cyclone Michaung.

They included Arun Mammen, vice chairman and managing director, MRF and Rahul Mammen Mappillai, managing director, MRF, who donated ₹3 crore to the fund on behalf of the company.

Harmit Singh Sethi, executive director of Dalmia Bharat Group, donated ₹1 crore as the company’s contribution. Velusamy, president, Mahindra Research Valley, donated ₹1 crore on behalf of the organisation. Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu met the Chief Minister and donated ₹2 crore from the funds of Tamil Nadu Maritime Board.

Office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Government Officials’ Union, led by its president Amirthakumar, met Mr. Stalin and pledged one day’s salary of all its members towards cyclone relief.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan, along with senior party functionaries, met the Chief Minister and donated ₹10 lakh.

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary E.R. Eswaran donated ₹10 lakh from the party.

