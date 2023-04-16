More policemen posted at 53 accident-prone spots in Vellore

April 16, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VELLORE

The district police have identified 53 accident-prone spots, including 18 on the national highways, in Vellore.

The police have started to erect steel barricades at select accident-prone spots especially on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway (NH 48) and Chittoor-Cuddalore highway.

The Bengaluru highway between Green Circle and Perumugai, a border village that connects Vellore with Ranipet via Arcot, has witnessed at least three accidents in the last fortnight.

Rash driving and jaywalking are said to be reasons for the accidents. “We are focusing on spots where accidents occur mainly during evening rush hours between 5 p.m and 8 p.m,” said S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore).

Of the total 257 accidents that happened in the district since January, 60 persons lost their lives. Most of these accidents occurred on the highways during evening rush hour. To prevent accidents, the police conducted a study along with VIT University recently where it was found that 53 spots in the district are accident prone. A series of steps were suggested in the report to prevent accidents.

At present, around 460 km in the district are covered under police patrolling every day. Of these, the Chittoor highway between Poonnai and Christianpet near Katpadi is the longest, with a distance of 52 km, followed by the Bengaluru highway (32 km).

More police personnel have been deployed on the highways to prevent rash driving. Each accident-prone spot, especially during evening hours, is manned by at least two policemen. Speed detectors have also been installed on the highways.

Most of the accident-prone spots are under CCTV surveillance, which are connected to the control room at SP office. A live data feed from the cameras are also provided to the control room for real-time monitoring.

The existing traffic changes, which have been in place since last September, around Green Circle below the elevated Bengaluru highway also helps to ease traffic flow in Vellore town.