More police personnel deployed to regulate traffic in Ambur

Additional police personnel from the armed reserve (AR) wing have been deployed to regulate traffic at the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Ambur town near Tirupattur where work on elevated corridor is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, 12 police personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic, especially around Rajiv Gandhi junction, on the highway. In addition, six constables from armed reserve have been roped in to regulate traffic near bus terminus and railway stations.

“Existing traffic arrangements have been planned as per available total carriageway on the highway. Police personnel were deployed to ensure safety of pedestrians, who cross the stretch to reach railway station and bus terminus,” Albert John, Superintendent of Police (Tirupattur), told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, the elevated corridor work is in progress on the carriageway around Ambur. Buses and lorries were allowed to ply on a narrow passage on both sides of the stretch. Pedestrians do not have footpaths and pedestrian crossings.

The Rajiv Gandhi junction on the stretch remains the lifeline for residents as the intersection connects both sides of the thickly populated town. Most of the public utilities like bus terminus, government hospitals, banks, schools, and taluk offices are located on both sides of the stretch. Residents from interior areas have to cross the busy stretch to get accessed to these public utilities.

Under the new plan, encroachments, mostly roadside shops, on both sides of the stretch have been completely removed to provide more space for motorists. Policemen were also asked to prevent such new encroachments. Apart from existing two bus bays, two more bays will be created.

In coordination with civic bodies and Tangedco, electrical lines on the route are being relocated to the extreme end of the stretch to prevent any obstruction for free flow of traffic and accidents. More reflectors and signages are also erected at least from 100 metres away from the ongoing bridge work on the highway to alert motorists about the work. “Traffic during rush hour and weekends at Ambur junction is key to ensure safety of all road users. A separate pedestrian crossing with adequate police force should be made for their safety,” said S. Priya, a motorist. .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.