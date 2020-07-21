More Plus 2 students likely to opt for retotalling this year

Number of high scorers had dropped significantly, especially in the science subjects, say teachers. Photo: K.V.Srinivasan

CHENNAI

21 July 2020 18:50 IST

Marks in science subjects not up to their expectation

Schools are expecting that more students, compared to the previous years, will be opting to get copies of their answer scripts of the Plus 2 board examinations and apply for retotalling. In the Plus 2 results which were announced on July 16, several students had felt that their marks in the science subjects were lower than what they had expected.

“For physics and chemistry in particular, students have already begun to reach out to us and ask us about the retotalling process. We are asking them to discuss this in detail with their subject teachers before taking a decision,” said Vishnucharan Panneerselvam, correspondent, Shree Niketan Group of Schools.

While the pass percentage of the State was marginally higher than the previous year, teachers said the number of high scorers had dropped significantly, especially in the science subjects. “There is a general fear that this might affect engineering admissions and we have nearly double the number of students compared to the previous year who are contemplating applying for a copy of their answer scripts and will seek a revaluation,” said B. Purushothaman, correspondent, Everwin Group of Schools.

Advertising

Advertising

Teachers are keen to see a copy of their students’ marksheets and ascertain how the evaluation has been carried out. “In physics, for instance, the marks seem to have gone down across schools and we suspect that this was something to do with how the marking key was framed,” said the principal of a private school in Chennai.

Around 7.99 lakh candidates appeared for the Plus 2 exams in Tamil Nadu of which 4.48 lakh were from the science stream.

Guidelines being framed by DGE

The Directorate of Government Examinations(DGE) has so far said that students can apply for copies of their answer scripts through their schools as well as go in for retotalling, the dates for which will be announced at a later date. Private candidates have been asked to apply for the same through the centres from where they took up the exam.

“We want to avoid students and parents crowding on school campuses to apply for re-assessment of answer scripts. For this, we are working on guidelines which will ensure that the process is carried out smoothly and that students are not put at risk,” he added.