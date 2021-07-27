More information sought on Markandeya river dispute, says Jal Shakti Minister

Godachinmalki Falls in full flow at Godachinmalki village, situated by the Markandeya river, in Belagavi district. P.K. Badiger

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, responding to questions, said a committee had been formed, but it had asked for more information from TN, Karnataka, AP and Puducherry and their replies are awaited

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has sought more information from the States, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, on the dispute arising out of Karnataka’s dam project across River Markandeya, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

He was responding to questions posed by MDMK leader Vaiko and PMK Youth Wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss, on whether the Centre would constitute a tribunal to resolve the dispute.

Mr. Shekhawat said that on November 30, 2019, Tamil Nadu requested the Union government to constitute a tribunal for adjudication of disputes over the water of River Pennaiyar, also known as Thenpennai. In its complaint, Tamil Nadu objected to the construction of a checkdam across the Markandeya, a tributary of the Pennaiyar, by Karnataka. A negotiation committee, led by the CWC Chairman, was constituted on January 20, 2020.

Two meetings of the committee were held. “The committee was of the considered view that any further negotiations would not be useful and as such, no further meetings were proposed,” Mr. Shekhawat added. To proceed further, the CWC, through letters dated March 16, 2021 and July 8, 2021, requested the parties — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the Union Territory of Puducherry — to furnish some more information. Their replies were awaited, he said.