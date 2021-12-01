More govt. projects in the pipeline

CHENNAI

01 December 2021 01:24 IST

Among a slew of projects for the installation of CCTV cameras, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has begun installing the devices in its buses. At a cost of over ₹75 crore, 2,500 buses will be brought under the surveillance of CCTV cameras under the Nirbhaya Fund.

Each bus is to be fitted with three cameras — two focussing on the front and rear entrances and one covering the gangway, said a MTC official.

The police have been rejuvenating the Third Eye Project, wherein the existing 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras will be brought back to life. It has been planning to add 42,000 devices to cover the existing grey areas.

More than 20,000 CCTV cameras are to be installed under the Smart City Project by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Sophisticated cameras were installed at the Anna Nagar roundabout to improve road discipline and help reduce traffic violations in the locality.

These devices in the Traffic Regulation Observation Zone (TROZ) have helped the police automatically send e-challan to violators. Now, the TROZ has been integrated with the National Informatics Centre, which is also linked with Vahan, an integrated portal for vehicle registration across the nation. It will now track traffic violations in real time and will help reduce violations. The project is expected to be extended to other areas.