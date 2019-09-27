More funds for Scouts

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Thursday said the government will add ₹1 crore to the corpus fund of The Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG), Tamil Nadu.

At a function at Raj Bhavan to distribute Rajya Puraskar Awards to best performing Scouts and Guides, he said that ₹2 crore was held as a fixed deposit, the interest from which is used to manage the expenses of the Scouts and Guides, Tamil Nadu. This would be increased to ₹3 crore.

Pointing out the concerns raised over availability of uniforms for guides and scouts, he said that he would discuss with Chief Minister and address the issue.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who distributed the awards, highlighted that Tamil Nadu scouts and guides stood third in the country in terms of enrolment. “There are more scouts than guides in T.N. There must be efforts to address this gap,” he told the officials.

Highlighting that Mahatma Gandhi had spoken at the office of the Bharat Scouts and Guides in Chennai in 1927, the Governor stressed on the role played by the programme in instilling values and discipline among children.

Pradeep Yadav, Principal Secretary, School Education Department; S. Kannappan, Director, School Education; P. Mani, president, and R. Ilangovan, State Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, T.N., spoke.