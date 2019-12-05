More districts in State to get working women’s hostels

More districts are set to get Government Working Women’s Hostels. The Public Works Department has proposed to build 19 such hostels in various districts, including Chennai and Tiruvallur, to help working women from economically weaker sections.

The projects have been taken up with funds from Social Welfare Department, which would be running the hostels. The Social Welfare Department is already running such hostels in different districts, including Dharmapuri, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Chennai and Cuddalore.

The PWD officials said the hostels in district headquarters at Perambalur, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli, Villupuram and Vellore have already been built and handed over to Social Welfare Department for administration. Each of these hostels, which would accommodate 50 persons, was built at a cost of nearly ₹1 crore each.

Work is already in progress at Thanjavur and would be ready in six months.

“We are waiting for sites to be identified and handed over to build hostels in other districts,” said an official. Chennai would have four more hostels once the sites are chosen.

Similarly, projects have also been sanctioned to be built in Coimbatore, Sivagangai, Tiruchi, Chengalpattu, Sriperumbudur, Sholinganallur at ₹1 crore each.

Officials said that after the initial hiccups in identifying the space for hostel, work to construct the building has started in a site along Tiruvallur-Uthukottai road near the district collectorate few weeks ago.

Women who earn up to ₹25,000 a month in Chennai and nearly ₹15,000 in other districts are eligible for admissions in these hostels.

In districts like Tiruvallur, ₹200 was charged for a person as monthly rent. In Chennai, ₹300 is charged as monthly rent.

Minimum 22 rooms

Each of these two-storey buildings would have a minimum of 22 rooms and a dormitory.

Nearly 950 working women who otherwise would have to face difficulties in paying high rentals would benefit from the projects, the officials said.