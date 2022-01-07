More curbs introduced in Puducherry

Special Correspondent

07 January 2022 16:49 IST

Malls and shops must limit customers to 50% of their capacity

The Puducherry government has introduced more curbs to avoid crowding at public places in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

The restrictions were tagged to the December 30 lockdown guidelines in force till the midnight of January 31.

Collector E. Vallavan said malls, market complexes and shops must limit their customers to 50% of their capacity and ensure adequate ventilation on their premises. Intra-district and inter-district public transport shall be permitted with 50% seating. A similar cap would be applicable to cinemas, theatres, multiplexes, restaurants, hotels, bars and liquor shops.

Auditoriums, beauty salons, spas, gyms, yoga centres and exhibitions shall be operated with 50% of their capacity at a time.

Special rituals like ‘Kumbhabhishekham’ of temples should be performed by priests without the participation of devotees.

Educational institutions shall function as per the directions of the Directorate of School Education and the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education in accordance with the standard operating procedure, Mr. Vallavan said.

The Collector appealed to people to refrain from crowding and to maintain social distancing and wear mask.