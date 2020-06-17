More checkpoints will help police enforce lockdown

The city police is planning to enforce lockdown norms effectively from June 19 by enhancing security arrangements and installing more checkpoints to restrict movement of vehicles on roads.

Commissioner of Police A.K.Viswanathan held a meeting with additional commissioners, joint commissioners and deputy commissioners on Tuesday. They had an elaborate discussion on the measures required to enforce the lockdown from June 19, announced by the State government.

On Monday, the State government decided to implement a 12-day ‘complete lockdown’ in Chennai and adjoining parts from June 19 to 30 to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

400 checkpoints

A senior police officer said, “As per the order of the government, public intending to buy essentials should avoid travelling by vehicles and buy from nearby shops, within two-kilometre distance from their residence. We will set up more checkpoints, in over 400 places to restrict the movement of vehicles. Only essential services vehicles and pass holders will be allowed.”

Stringent action will be initiated against those violating the restrictions, the police official said. Barricades will be placed at inter junctions on Anna Salai, EVR Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, GST and GNT roads.

Special passes

Besides, the police also requested the managements of government and private hospitals to issue special passes to staff and doctors, who use private vehicles.

Sources added that the Chief Secretary K.Shanmugam will be holding a meeting with top police officials including Police Commissioner Mr. Viswanathan on Wednesday.