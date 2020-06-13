More check-posts installed in Dindigul district: SP

DINDIGUL

Decision prompted by sudden rise in number of persons showing COVID-19 symptoms

The Dindigul police have installed seven more check-posts connecting all the entry points exclusively for surveillance of vehicles arriving from other districts, said Superintendent of Police R. Saktivel here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that with the COVID-19 pandemic well under control in the district, there had, however, been a sudden rise in the number of persons showing symptoms of the coronavirus. In the last week alone, vehicle movement had been witnessing a steady rise and discreet checks indicated that the residents, who tested positive, had travel history.

To ensure that there was no loophole, the police had, after examining the modalities, decided to stop and check the vehicles. Whether the motorists had e-pass or not, the passengers, especially those from districts like Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu and from other States such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, were screened for COVID-19 at the check posts.

By carrying out the test at the entry points, they could be identified and also kept in isolation, if required by the health authorities, Mr. Saktivel said and added that 15 vehicles were impounded as they did not have valid e-passes. “We have been carrying out random checks of the e-pass by cross verifying them with the authorities as many possessed fake passes.

Plea to Theni SP

The travelling public in Theni district appealed to the Superintendent of Police to permit them to use Bodimettu route to enter Kerala.

For the last two days, vehicles were stopped at Bodimettu and directed to take alternative routes, that is, motorists were told to proceed to Kumili and enter Kerala. The drivers, carrying essential commodities, claimed that it was a circuitous route that was not only time consuming, but incurred loss as they had to travel another 60 km more.

Some of the regular users, including those having estates in Kerala, too complained that Bodimettu was the shortest and fastest route. There were no reasons for the police to divert vehicles to take Kumili route, they complained.

The farm workers from the district wanting to go to the cardamom estates in Kerala were also turned down by the police stating that they had no valid e-passes.

When they resorted to a flash strike at the Bodimettu-Mundal check post, DSP Muthu Kumar held talks with the agitators and said that in two days time, the issue would be resolved.

A revenue official clarified that the district administration had obtained clearance from their counterpart in Idukki district. However, due to some COVID-19 related issues in Kerala, they had not permitted entry. In about two days, the issue would be resolved.