Moratorium on new pharmacy colleges for five years, HC told

The Madras High Court was on Monday told that the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) had imposed a moratorium on the opening of new pharmacy colleges throughout the country, except the northeastern region, for five years from the year 2020-21 since there were enough degree and diploma holders in the field.

The submission was made in the wake of a tussle between degree and diploma holders in the subject in being considered for the post of pharmacist in government service. The court on Monday called for all relevant records to find out what the other avenues available for degree holders were apart from the post of pharmacist.

Interim order

A Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad sought details while passing interim orders on a writ petition filed by S. Naveen Kumar, a degree holder, who accused the State government of appointing only diploma holders to the post of pharmacist much to the disadvantage of the unemployed degree holders.

When the petition was heard in March this year, Additional Government Pleader (AGP) E. Manoharan told the court that the government had decided to appoint diploma holders as pharmacists in government service since degree holders had many other opportunities of employment in government as well as private sector.

However, not in agreement with such a submission, the judges passed an interim order directing the Director of Medical Services Recruitment Board to permit degree holders to apply for the post.

However, they made it clear that the interim order would be subject to the final result of the writ petition.

Subsequently, when the case was heard on Monday, Tamil Nadu Marundhalunargal Nala Sangam, an association of pharmacists, brought it to the notice of the court that only diploma holders were suitable for the post since they undergo 91 days of practical training, compared to B. Pharm. graduates who undergo only 16 days of such training.

‘Chief Secretaries told’

The court was told that the Pharmacy Council on Wednesday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all States, except those in the northeastern region asking them not to grant permission for any new pharmacology college for the next five years since there were enough number of degree and diploma holders across the country.

When the judges wanted to know how many B. Pharm. graduates had been accommodated in posts other than that of pharmacist, the AGP told the court that 106 out of 146 posts of drug inspectors and 27 out of 35 posts of junior analysts had been filled with such graduates. He sought time till Friday to submit details.

Accepting his plea, the judges adjourned the case to Friday.