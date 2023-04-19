ADVERTISEMENT

Monthly pension for MLAs increased to ₹30,000

April 19, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced that the pension for MLAs and members of the erstwhile Legislative Council will be increased from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per month from June, which marks the commencement of the birth centenary of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Mr. Stalin said the medical allowance being provided to these pensioners will be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 per annum. The family pension provided [to the families of deceased members] will be increased from ₹12,500 to ₹15,000 per month.

A number of MLAs from the Treasury and Opposition benches made an appeal in the Assembly on Wednesday for increasing the pension and medical allowance. Mr. Stalin said he was making the announcement based on the appeal by the MLAs and the financial situation of the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing his encounter with a former MLA who was in penury, PMK MLA R. Arul had demanded that the pension be increased to ₹50,000. Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi MLA T. Velmurugan and a few others also made the demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US